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NEWS

World-class for all: Kai Tak Sports Park honored for inclusive design in EOC Universal Design Awards

NEWS
10 mins ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park has taken top honors in the Equal Opportunities Commission(EOC) 's Universal Design Award Scheme 2026/27, winning both the Gold Award and a Special Recognition Award. 

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The awards recognize the park's efforts to put inclusion at the heart of its design, with barrier-free facilities across planning, design and operation. 

Since its opening last March, KTSP has hosted more than 170 international and local sports, cultural and entertainment events as the city's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark.

These include the Hong Kong Sevens, world-class football matches, the 15th National Games Hong Kong events, and concerts by international and local stars, drawing millions of spectators.

Notably, the park’s accessibility facilities drew praise from a delegation of the China Disabled Persons' Federation during the boccia competitions at last December's National Games for Persons with Disabilities and Special Olympic Games. 

Inclusive spectator experience

Andrew Kam Min-Ho, chief executive officer at Kai Tak Sports Park,  said a universal design had been embedded in every aspect of the park since the planning stage, with many facilities exceeding statutory requirements to help visitors of all ages and abilities enjoy events with ease. 

"We believe that a truly world-class venue is defined not only by its scale and infrastructure, but also by its ability to provide every visitor with equal opportunities to participate and share memorable experiences," he added.

To balance accessibility with event flexibility, wheelchair and minder seating is spread across different levels and viewing areas at all three KTSP venues — Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Arena and Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground. Some seats also have charging points for electric wheelchair users. 

For visually impaired visitors, seats are placed near main entrances, lifts and toilets and feature braille numbers. The park also has braille maps, braille signs and tactile guide paths linking key facilities such as information desks, ticket offices and toilets. 

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Comprehensive accessibility features

With attention to the smallest detail, KTSP's accessible toilets and shower rooms come with foldable grab rails, audio and visual alarms, safety handrails and emergency call systems. 

At selected locations, visitors will also find touch-free automatic doors, baby changing counters and adult changing beds, plus baby care rooms and universal toilets. 

Other features include low-height counters, cane recesses, hearing loops, FM receivers and temporary shelters, while a prayer room serves performers, athletes and staff of different faiths. 

Enhanced transport link


To help visitors reach the venues with ease, all three have drop-off and pick-up areas for private cars, taxis and coaches, with extended dropped kerbs. 

The park also offers accessible parking connected to barrier-free paths and lift lobbies. Visitors using wheelchairs, canes or walkers can use designated entrances, and those with additional needs, including Rehabus users, can book entry support. 

Looking ahead, the park said it will continue to promote inclusion through innovative design, world-class facilities and thoughtful services, ensuring every visitor, athlete and performer can enjoy the events without barriers, delivering on its vision of "World-Class Experiences for All."

Kai Tak Sports ParkEqual Opportunities Commission

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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