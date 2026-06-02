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NEWS

A 300-meter dash with an AED: Kai Tak worker helps save collapsed man

NEWS
13 mins ago
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For Reborn Chan Pui-lam, the call for help came suddenly on an ordinary evening shift at Kai Tak Sports Park.

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On May 10, Chan, an operations coordinator at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, was on duty when a passer-by rushed into the lobby, urgently seeking medical assistance for a man who had collapsed nearby.

Without hesitation, Chan picked up an automated external defibrillator and a first-aid kit, then ran about 300 meters toward the underside of the West Bridge on Shing Kai Road.

A former lifeguard, Chan had handled emergencies before. But this was the first life-or-death incident he had faced since joining Kai Tak Sports Park.

When he arrived, the man was turning purple and barely breathing. Two bystanders had already called police and were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Chan quickly took over the emergency response. He cut open the man’s clothing, made sure the chest area was dry, attached the AED pads and delivered an electric shock.

In cases of cardiac arrest, every minute of delay in defibrillation can reduce the chance of survival by about 7 to 10 percent. At that moment, every second mattered.

Paramedics later arrived and took the unconscious man to hospital. The patient has since been making a steady recovery.

Chan stayed at the scene to assist police with initial inquiries before filing an internal incident report.

“The most important thing is to stay calm and apply what you have learned,” Chan said.

He said the first-aid training he received after joining the sports park helped him respond instinctively when it mattered most.

Kai Tak Sports Park management praised Chan for his professionalism and decisiveness, saying the responsibility to safeguard lives goes beyond the boundaries of the park itself.

Representatives from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau also presented Chan with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his quick response and professional dedication during the emergency.

Kai Tak Sports ParkAutomated external defibrillatorCardiac arrest survival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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