Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has highlighted that the Business of Design Week (BODW) Summit will reinforce Hong Kong's role as an international hub for cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

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Speaking at the opening of the three-day event, Law stressed that Switzerland's participation as the partner country for the first time and praised the country for its rich heritage and world-renowned craftsmanship.

She expressed confidence that the event will pave the way for more collaborative opportunities in the future, driving the growth of local design and creative industries while consolidating the city's unique cultural position.

Daniel Freihofer, Consul General of Switzerland in Hong Kong, remarked that design remains a powerful force for connection even as geopolitical shifts and technological disruptions increasingly divide society.

He also pointed out that Switzerland and Hong Kong share many similarities, as both are vibrant, open societies that serve as international hubs for talent and global connectivity.

Furthermore, He expressed belief that this year's summit will foster deeper cooperation between Switzerland, Hong Kong, and the wider international community.