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NEWS

4 injured as taxi crashes into railing after truck lane change on Island Eastern Corridor

NEWS
44 mins ago
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Four people were injured in a traffic accident on the Island Eastern Corridor early Wednesday morning after a taxi carrying passengers from the airport was allegedly side-swiped by a heavy truck transporting vegetables and fruit.

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The incident occurred around 2am near the North Point Fire Station. The taxi was traveling in the second lane eastbound when a heavy truck in the third lane allegedly cut abruptly into the second lane, striking the taxi. The taxi then veered out of control and crashed into a roadside railing.

The taxi was carrying two women and one man from the airport to Wan Tsui Estate in Chai Wan. The male taxi driver and all three passengers sustained minor injuries but remained conscious. They were taken to Eastern Hospital for treatment.

The heavy truck driver was unhurt and remained at the scene to assist police. Police have arranged for both vehicles to be towed away for further investigation into whether improper lane changing caused the accident.

Island Eastern Corridor taxi accident lane change

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