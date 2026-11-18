Train services on the Island Line have gradually returned to normal on Wednesday morning after a signal equipment fault near HKU Station disrupted rush-hour commutes for nearly two hours.

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The MTR said at 8.46am that trains had to slow down when passing through the affected section, adding an estimated five to eight minutes to overall end-to-end journey times. The railway operator urged passengers to allow extra time for their trips.

As the disruption coincided with the morning rush hour, photos uploaded by netizens to social media showed platforms at North Point Station packed with waiting commuters. One user wrote online that the Island Line was "overwhelmed" due to the signal failure. However, footage captured by another resident at Admiralty Station showed smooth passenger flow with no congestion.

By 10.10am during non-peak hours, the operator announced that services toward Kennedy Town had resumed normal frequencies, while delays for Chai Wan-bound trains were reduced to three to five minutes as staff worked on repairs.

The fault was fixed at 10.36am, allowing train services across the line to gradually resume normal operations.