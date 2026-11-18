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(Video) Fire at food stall in Dragon Centre food court, female owner injured
10-11-2026 01:52 HKT
Fire in back staircase of Sham Shui Po tenement building
16-10-2026 05:02 HKT
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by taxi in Sham Shui Po
09-10-2026 04:10 HKT
Woman arrested for assaulting police officer in Sham Shui Po
01-09-2026 04:25 HKT
Woman, 48, dies after collapsing at home in Sham Shui Po
01-09-2026 01:23 HKT
Sham Shui Po police bust illegal fishing game dens, arrest 25
27-08-2026 03:22 HKT
Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck
26-08-2026 03:51 HKT