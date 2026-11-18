Firefighters rescued a cat trapped on an exterior building ledge in Sham Shui Po early on Wednesday morning after a 15-minute aerial ladder operation.

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Police and the Fire Services Department received a report at 1.53am that the feline had walked onto the ledge at 37-39 Fuk Wing Street and could not get back inside. The owner called for help after failing to retrieve the pet.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and notified the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for assistance.

Footage circulating on social media showed rescuers initially raising an aerial ladder to the fifth floor. When the cat jumped to a higher spot, firefighters extended the ladder to the seventh floor and safely placed the animal into a carrier.

The operation drew a crowd of onlookers who filmed the rescue on their phones.

SPCA staff checked the cat at the scene and confirmed it was unharmed.

The department urged the public not to risk their own safety to rescue trapped animals, advising residents to contact emergency services or relevant authorities instead.