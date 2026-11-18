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Morning Recap - November 18, 2026
38 mins ago
A 61-year-old man in a wheelchair mistakenly entered the Kai Tak Tunnel and traveled against traffic on Tuesday night, narrowly avoiding collisions with two taxis.
Dashcam footage showed the man, wearing a cap, appearing in the second-left lane near the tunnel exit around 10.31pm as the camera car, believed to be a taxi, traveled towards Hung Hom. A taxi ahead braked and swerved, while the wheelchair user moved along the roadside, narrowly avoiding a crash.
Police received a report at 10.34pm. Officers and tunnel staff brought the man, surnamed Leung, out of the tunnel after he explained he had lost his way. The case was classified as a misunderstanding, with no injuries and no arrests.