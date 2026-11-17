Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and EcoCeres Limited to develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending facility in Hong Kong.

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Under the MoU, the three parties agreed to continue discussions on the design, construction, and operation of the SAF blending facility in Tuen Mun. Project implementation will be subject to terms and conditions to be agreed upon by the parties.

The document was signed by Yiu Siu-chung, Chief Operating Officer of AAHK, Chan Ying-lung, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of Towngas, and Matti Lievonen, Chief Executive Officer of EcoCeres.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu witnessed the signing during the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, an international conference held in Hong Kong. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan, AAHK Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, and Towngas Chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit also attended the event.

The government aims for SAF to account for one to three percent of fuel consumed by flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) by 2030.

Lee also announced in his 2026 Policy Address that the government would proceed with building an SAF blending facility in Hong Kong to establish an end-to-end SAF value chain and reduce logistics costs, making SAF prices more competitive. Additionally, the government has steered the establishment of an SAF production base in Dongguan.

Existing fuel infrastructure at HKIA is already capable of receiving, storing, and supplying pre-blended SAF to airlines. According to the airport, one of Hong Kong's local airlines has already successfully uplifted SAF at HKIA.

