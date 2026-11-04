SKYTOPIA’s major facilities set to open by 2028 with sea-air sightseeing planned

The Airport Authority Hong Kong is developing its airport city SKYTOPIA into a new tourism landmark offering leisure, entertainment, arts, and sea-air joint sightseeing, with most amenities, including a minibus connection to Tung Chung, scheduled to debut by 2028.

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Speaking at the Super Terminal Expo on Wednesday, AAHK Executive Director of commercial Cissy Chan Ching-sze said the project would cover 200 hectares of surrounding waters and include leisure and water-recreation facilities, as well as arts and cultural attractions.

A yacht bay with 500 berths is planned, with about half able to accommodate superyachts. Chan said AAHK also intends to develop sea-air sightseeing, allowing visitors to arrive by plane and continue their journeys by yacht to destinations around the world.

Plans also include seaside promenades with cafes, shops and markets. About 100 hectares of shallow water in SKYTOPIA will be used for leisure water activities.

A dedicated minibus service will connect SKYTOPIA with Tung Chung in eight minutes. The route is scheduled to begin operating in 2028.

Chan said AAHK had considered the airport’s proximity to regional attractions, including the Peak Tram and the Big Buddha, when drawing up the master plan. The aim is to create synergies with other sightseeing destinations, making it easier for visitors and residents to include places such as Hong Kong Disneyland in their trips to SKYTOPIA.

The cultural offerings will be complemented by the expansion of AsiaWorld-Expo under Phase 2, which will increase exhibition space and provide seating for up to 20,000 visitors.

Chan described 2028 as an important milestone, saying most of SKYTOPIA’s facilities would be in place by then.