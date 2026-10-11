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ESG

Towngas joint venture VENEX selected as a Global Sustainable Transport Good Practice

ESG
1 hour ago
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Sham Man-fai (left)
Sham Man-fai (left)

Towngas (0003) joint venture VENEX's green methanol project was selected as one of 36 Global Sustainable Transport Good Practices at a transport forum in Beijing, the only Hong Kong case on the list.

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The project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, focuses on converting agricultural and forestry waste like pruned branches into entirely natural and renewable feedstocks to produce green methanol as marine fuel. 

It is currently expanding its production capacity to 300,000 tonnes per year to alleviate the severe shortage of green methanol as the international shipping industry advances toward the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) decarbonisation goal–reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around 2050.

The 36 cases unveiled at the Global Sustainable Transport Forum span 27 countries and regions across six continents, covering transport infrastructure connectivity, green low-carbon technologies, digital smart transformation, inclusive public mobility, green logistics, transport safety and ecological resilience.

This marks the second global release of the good practice case collection, following its debut at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, in July 2025.

"The project involves a comprehensive technological transformation of existing chemical assets, avoiding the need for extensive new infrastructure development. We believe it can also provide a replicable green transformation pathway for other traditional chemical enterprises," said Sham Man-fai, chief technology and chief operating officer of Green Fuels and Chemicals at Towngas.

Looking ahead, VENEX will continue to expand its production scale and distribution capabilities, actively supporting the country's "dual carbon" strategy and the low-carbon transition of the shipping industry, the company said.

 

Frank Feng

ESGTowngassustainable transport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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