Global airport executives converge at HKIA to chart aviation's next decade

Leaders from 20 airports converged in Hong Kong this week for the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Board Meeting 2026, hosted at Hong Kong International Airport. The two-day event, which concluded on Thursday, brought together top executives and stakeholders to address major priorities and emerging trends shaping the global aviation sector.

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The meeting gathers airport executives from across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions to discuss key priorities and developments that shape the aviation industry.

The sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including the development of airport infrastructure, strategies for capacity expansion, the integration of innovative technologies, and the advancement of sustainability initiatives. Industry experts delivered insights on how airports can adapt to evolving passenger expectations and regulatory requirements, while also strengthening resilience in the face of economic and environmental pressures.

Fred Lam Tin-fuk, first vice president of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Board and also the chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong, hosted the meeting. Delegates discussed the Strategic Plan 2027-2030 for ACI, and also focused on global airport developments, the latest advocacy priorities for airports, and strategies to secure the significant investments required for future infrastructure upgrades.

“AAHK is delighted to welcome members of the ACI Regional Board to Hong Kong, at a time when the global aviation industry continues to face a challenging operating environment,” Lam said, stating the discussions on infrastructure and capacity expansion, innovation, and sustainability are key topics for airports seeking to drive economic growth.

Fred Lam

“I am glad that HKIA as host is able to share its experience and best practices, providing a platform for a fruitful engagement with global peers.” He also noted that HKIA last hosted the ACI Regional and World Annual General Assembly in 2019.

He reiterated HKIA’s commitment to collaborating with ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East to promote sustainable growth, enhance regional connectivity, and contribute to the future of aviation.

Airports Council International is a global trade association that represents the collective interests of airports worldwide to promote excellence in the aviation industry. It also advocates and makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable global air transport system.

Fred Lam (1st from left), Vivian Cheung Kar-fay (1st from right) AAHK chief executive; SGK Kishore (2nd from right), president of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Board and Stefano Baronci (2nd from left), director general of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East welcome the Board Members at the welcoming dinner.