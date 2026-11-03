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HONG KONG
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NEWS

AAHK and Turkish Airlines collaboration set to enhance Asia-Pacific air links

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) and Turkish Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, with Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan describing the partnership as a strong alliance that could deliver a “triple-win” outcome.

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Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan
Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan

Hong Kong can help Turkish Airlines expand its business and seize opportunities in China and the Asia-Pacific region, while the airline’s extensive global network can strengthen Hong Kong’s regional connectivity. Passengers can also benefit from more frequent flights and more reliable operations, Chan said.

She also noted that Turkish Airlines ranks first in tonnage usage at Hong Kong International Airport’s Dongguan Logistics Park, demonstrating the airline’s integration into the Greater Bay Area’s logistics network.

Turkish Airlines’ decision to invest more resources in Hong Kong and establish the city as its second hub sends a strong signal to the international market and demonstrates the airline’s confidence in Hong Kong, Chan added.

The government will continue to develop strategic alliances and create more opportunities for Hong Kong to serve as a “super connector,” she said.

Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, chief executive of AAHK, said the MOU is an important milestone in the authority’s long-term cooperation with Turkish Airlines. She said it would strengthen collaboration in areas including route network expansion, talent development, sustainability and the exchange of expertise to improve service quality.

Cheung said Hong Kong International Airport would explore new opportunities with Turkish Airlines to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub and support the airline’s business expansion.

Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, chief executive of AAHK
Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, chief executive of AAHK

Adnan Karaismailoğlu, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president of cargo revenue management and freighter planning, said Hong Kong serves as a gateway connecting China with the rest of the world and holds a key place in the airline’s strategic plans. The partnership could create new opportunities for trade and travel worldwide, he said.

He added that Turkish Airlines would continue to consolidate its existing business at Hong Kong International Airport while supporting key projects, including AAHK’s SKYTOPIA development.

Karaismailoğlu said the MOU was just the beginning and said Turkish Airlines looked forward to further cooperation with AAHK in the future years.

Adnan Karaismailoğlu, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president of cargo revenue management and freighter planning
Adnan Karaismailoğlu, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president of cargo revenue management and freighter planning
AAHKTurkish Airlines

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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