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HONG KONG
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NEWS

New HKIA transit service simplifies global travel for mainland passengers

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Hong Kong International Airport has launched a simplified transfer service aimed at making connections between mainland Chinese and international destinations more convenient.

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Under the new arrangement, passengers traveling on participating airlines can check in and register their baggage once at their point of origin, without having to collect and re-check their luggage while transiting through Hong Kong.

The service was announced by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan at the third SuperTerminal Expo at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday.

Chan said the initiative supported the national aviation strategy of “linking the trunk and branch, connecting urban and remote,” while strengthening Hong Kong’s integration with the mainland aviation network.

She said the service marked an important step in implementing the city’s development plans and aligning Hong Kong more closely with national strategies.

Chan added that the initiative would further strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a “super-connector” by linking domestic and international aviation networks and facilitating passenger flows between the mainland and overseas markets.

The first phase will involve Wuhan and Hangzhou airports, with Hong Kong-based airlines working with carriers serving the two mainland cities to provide through baggage check-in and transfer services.

Chan said Airport Authority Hong Kong and participating airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines, had connected their systems with Wuhan and Hangzhou airports as well as mainland aviation information technology provider TravelSky.

The system integration will allow eligible itineraries to be sold with the new transfer arrangement in place.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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