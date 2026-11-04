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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Yachts, supercars on show as luxury fest debuts in HK

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Paul Chan, center; AAHK chief executive Vivian Cheung, fifth left; Informa Markets chief executive Patrick Martell, fifth right; and guests at the ceremony.
Paul Chan, center; AAHK chief executive Vivian Cheung, fifth left; Informa Markets chief executive Patrick Martell, fifth right; and guests at the ceremony.

The Festival of Connoisseurs debuted in Hong Kong on Wednesday at AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing prominent brands across nine luxury lifestyle categories, including yachts, supercars, fine jewelry and timepieces, art, and premium travel.

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The event, running for three consecutive days, is expected to attract 3,000 participants.

At the opening ceremony, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po highlighted the critical role of the MICE – or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions – sector in driving Hong Kong's economic growth, noting that convention and exhibition events generate over HK$50 billion in economic revenue for the city.

​Chan said Hong Kong is a leading financial and wealth management hub that gathers various investors, wealthy families, and discerning clients.

Hong Kong is also the gateway to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a market of over 88 million people with a growing demand for premium goods and exceptional experiences, he added.

Hong Kong’s strengths lie in bringing together the free flow of capital, goods, talent, and information, while its simple, low-tax system, highly efficient customs clearance processes, and well-developed logistics network help enterprises facilitate the rapid flow of goods, Chan said.

Paul Chan (centre); Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah (second left); chief executive of AAHK and chairman of AsiaWorld-Expo Vivian Cheung (second right); the group chief operating officer of Informa and chief executive of Informa Markets Patrick Martell (first left), and guest at the opening ceremony.
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Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, also the chairman of AsiaWorld-Expo, noted that with 12,500 registered vessels in Hong Kong but only 4,000 available berths, there is significant demand for yachting facilities.

She hoped that the first phase of the development in the bay near the Hong Kong International Airport could be launched by 2028.

Cheung added that the AAHK’s "Skytopia" project will feature 500 yacht berths as well as a variety of supporting amenities, including maintenance and refueling services, entertainment and retail options, and hotels.

Cheung also described the Festival of Connoisseurs as providing  a "preview" opportunity for Skytopia, expressing confidence that it could become one of Hong Kong’s flagship events in the future.

Vivian Cheung speaking with the media at the ceremony.
Vivian Cheung speaking with the media at the ceremony.
Festival of ConnoisseursPaul ChanAAHKVivian Cheung Informa MarketsPatrick Martell

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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