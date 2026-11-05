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ESG

Malaysia's implementation of 1pc SAF mandate rescheduled to 2030, says commodities ministry

ESG
1 hour ago
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A Malaysia Airlines aircraft is towed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
A Malaysia Airlines aircraft is towed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia has postponed the implementation of its 1 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandate by three years to 2030 in an effort to give the aviation industry time to prepare and adjust its operations, Malaysia's commodities ministry said on Thursday.

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  • The implementation of the SAF mandate for international flights departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport was originally scheduled to begin in January next year.

  • The decision to delay was made after several discussions and reviews with the Transport Ministry, and took into account geopolitical developments that have affected global energy markets and pushed up jet fuel prices, the Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad said in a statement.

  • "This situation has created challenges for the aviation industry in terms of increased operating costs and financial pressure," Noraini said.

  • The adjustment will also enable the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to develop an appropriate regulatory framework to ensure that the mandate is implemented in an orderly and effective manner, she added.

  • "We will continue to work closely with the Transport Ministry, CAAM, and all industry stakeholders to ensure that the development of the country's SAF ecosystem remains on the right track," she said.

Reuters

MalaysiaSAFsustainable aviation fuel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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