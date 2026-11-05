Malaysia's implementation of 1pc SAF mandate rescheduled to 2030, says commodities ministry

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Google to invest US$15 billion in Malaysia in 2027 and 2028
04-11-2026 17:15 HKT
China accounts for nearly half of clean industry investments, research shows
04-11-2026 11:36 HKT
Malaysia foils $12 mn AI chip smuggling bid
28-10-2026 16:03 HKT
In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze
16-10-2026 16:06 HKT
ASEAN to expand presence at Eco Expo Asia 2026
08-10-2026 21:16 HKT
Bain Capital bets on demand growth for sustainable aviation fuel
05-10-2026 18:41 HKT
Hong Kong and Malaysia unveils simplified dual IPO listing framework
30-09-2026 21:34 HKT