EcoCeres partners with Wine & Dine Festival to transform cooking oil waste into SAF

EcoCeres, the world's second-largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel, has partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to turn waste cooking oil collected during the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to lower aviation carbon emissions.

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The flagship event kicks off on Thursday at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park, featuring more than 340 booths showcasing fine wines and delicacies from around 31 countries and regions.

James Tam Chor-kiu, co-chairman of EcoCeres, expressed pride in becoming a green strategic partner for the event as a homegrown green tech unicorn and global SAF leader.

During the festival, collected waste cooking oil will be transported to EcoCeres facilities for conversion into jet fuel, allowing residents and visitors to actively participate in Hong Kong's decarbonization journey as waste oil powers green aviation.