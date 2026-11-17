The Department of Health has received reports of two sentinel events at private medical institutions in September, including an incident where a 45-year-old patient had her bilateral ovaries inadvertently removed during surgery at a private hospital.

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The department received a report from the hospital on September 13. The patient’s ovaries were mistakenly removed during laparoscopic hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy surgery. She is now in stable condition.

The department said it found no evidence that the hospital had breached applicable requirements on premises, staffing or equipment under the relevant code of practice in connection with the incident.

In the other case, a 27-year-old woman was misidentified as another patient at a day procedure center and underwent dental scaling. She is also in stable condition.

The department said it followed up immediately after receiving the notifications and required the institutions involved to submit investigation reports within four weeks. It has received the reports and completed its investigations into both incidents.

The institutions have implemented corrective measures, and the department will continue to monitor their implementation.