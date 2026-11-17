A 38-year-old Hong Kong man who allegedly stole a pair of headphones from a retail shop inside Singapore's Changi Airport was arrested by local police after returning to the airport nearly three months later.

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The Singapore Police Force stated that the suspect allegedly walked out of a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1 at around 10am on August 2 without paying for a box of headphones priced at around HK$2,105.

Police received a report regarding the incident later that day at around 12pm and identified the suspect as a Hong Kong resident using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. However, he had already boarded a flight and left Singapore.

The suspect was intercepted and arrested on October 29 during a pre-planned operation when he attempted to transit through the airport again.

He was charged with theft in court on Tuesday, facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to mid-year crime statistics released by the Singapore police on August 24, shop theft and housebreaking remain among the top crime categories of concern for local law enforcement.