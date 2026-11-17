Hong Kong may need to deploy additional manpower to bolster industry cybersecurity awareness after incidents handled by the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre rose 7 percent year on year in the first 10 months of the year.

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Speaking on a radio program, Election Committee lawmaker Johnny Ng Kit-chong noted that while the Hong Kong Productivity Council employs 25 cybersecurity specialists, only about half work at the unit. Ng warned that failing to expand support for businesses to plug system loopholes would leave residents more vulnerable to scams.

Ng highlighted that medium-sized enterprises frequently neglect security upgrades, proposing mandatory breach-reporting timelines and penalties under a stronger Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance alongside government-backed assistance.

Ray Wong

Echoing these concerns, Industrial (First) lawmaker Ray Wong Wing-wai noted that phishing accounts for half of recent incidents as AI outpaces defense systems, urging companies to implement a "zero-trust" model while advising against premature disclosures that could cause public panic.