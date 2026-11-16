Abby Choi trial defendant admits framing father in letter to shield brother

First defendant Anthony Kwong Kong-kit admitted in the High Court on Monday that he wrote a letter while on remand accusing his father of murdering Abby Choi Tin-fung in a bid to help his younger brother clear his name.

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As the trial entered its 38th day and Choi’s former brother-in-law took the stand for his sixth day of testimony, prosecutor Charlotte Draycott began cross-examination.

Discussing the letter mentioned during Friday’s hearing, which Anthony Kwong wrote to his younger brother Alex Kwong Kong-chi while on remand, he said he was held at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre at the time while Alex Kwong was at Shek Pik Prison.

Anthony Kwong said the letter’s main purpose was to help his brother get off the hook, admitting he had used a bit of cleverness to think about how to defend himself in court.

While agreeing that the letter’s account accused their father, Kwong Kau, of killing Choi, Anthony Kwong admitted he knew Kwong Kau did not commit the murder and was not in the car when Choi died.

He testified that because the remand period was long, he needed to think about his own case, and since no lawyer had told him what to do at the time, he thought about it on his own in jail.

Calling the idea of accusing Kwong Kau of killing Choi "very stupid," he said he believed back then it would cause the least damage to the family and have less impact than accusing Alex Kwong of murder.

He also testified that he later changed his account in court after his lawyers told him to tell the truth, saying he was "scolded awake" by them.

Anthony Kwong further admitted writing to his younger brother again after the trial started to tell him that he would tell the truth in court.