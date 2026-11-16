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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Lawmaker urges review of Victoria Harbour Race schedule after strong currents force cancellation

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun has called on the Hong Kong China Swimming Association to review race arrangements and reserve spots for next year's edition for swimmers affected by the partial cancellation of yesterday's Victoria Harbour Race.

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The fourth wave of the Leisure Group was called off due to strong currents, impacting about 700 swimmers, with organisers having announced full refunds of entry fees. 

Speaking on a radio programme, Cheng, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, who also took part in the swim, said hundreds of swimmers gathered in the waters near the Avenue of Stars due to the strong currents, creating a chaotic situation. He noted that swimmers faced potential risks of cramping due to extended time in the water, describing the cancellation as a responsible decision.

Vincent Cheng
Vincent Cheng

Cheng acknowledged that the affected swimmers had an unsatisfactory experience and suggested that the association reserve places for next year's competition for them. He added that adjustments to race schedules, such as notifying swimmers of water conditions earlier or extending overall race durations, should be discussed between the association and the Marine Department.

Regarding compensation for overseas participants concerning travel and accommodation expenses, Cheng noted that cancellations caused by weather and venue environments are difficult to avoid, making the current arrangement of refunding registration fees an ideal solution.

Looking ahead, Cheng stated that any future expansion of the event scale must consider the carrying capacity of Victoria Harbour and whether rescue personnel are sufficient, recommending a gradual increase in race quotas.

Victoria Harbour RaceVincent Cheng Wing-shun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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