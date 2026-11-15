Coral restoration takes spotlight at Ocean Park

Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to protect its vibrant marine biodiversity through innovative coral restoration and public education initiatives. At Ocean Park's Grand Aquarium, a specialized coral exhibition backed by the Environment and Conservation Fund has drawn over one million visitors.

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Awarded more than HK$3.5 million from the ECF, the display showcases 12 hard and soft coral species native to local waters, acting as both a rehabilitation ground and a living classroom.

The funding also covered renovations to other facilities at the aquarium and the establishment of the Coral Ecology and Conservation Discovery Centre, now a key venue for coral rehabilitation and public education.

The initiative relies on a collaborative framework. The Chinese University collects coral fragments from local waters and offers scientific expertise, while Ocean Park provides quality care facilities. Healthy, cultivated fragments will eventually be transplanted back into southern Hong Kong waters to rebuild depleted coral communities.

Complementing the exhibition, the Coral Ecology and Conservation Discovery Centre runs immersive STEAM workshops for students and the public.

ECF committee chairman Eric Cheng Kam-chung noted that the fund has distributed over HK$4.7 billion across 7,200-plus environmental projects over 32 years, steering future efforts toward local green transitions and the Hong Kong Climate Action Plan 2050.