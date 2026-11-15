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NEWS

Another blaze erupts at Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate after fatal morning fire

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A second fire broke out at Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate on Sunday evening, just 10 hours after a previous blaze in the same estate claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman who lived in a cluttered apartment.

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The latest incident occurred at Long Wo House at approximately 6pm, triggering the evacuation of around 100 residents to safety. One resident reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and required an oxygen mask.

The Fire Services Department deployed one jet and a breathing apparatus team to put out the fire.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have started after the resident left something unattended while cooking.

The incident came after an 80-year-old woman who lived alone at Lung Kwong House tragically lost her life in a devastating fire this morning. The fire also forced around 300 residents to evacuate their homes.

Lower Wong Tai Sin EstatefireLong Wo House

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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