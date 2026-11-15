logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Elderly woman perishes in Wong Tai Sin blaze as cluttered flat fuels tragedy

NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

An 80-year-old woman who lived alone in a public housing flat in Wong Tai Sin tragically lost her life on Sunday in a devastating fire that tore through her apartment. The incident also forced around 300 residents to evacuate their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

​The Fire Services Department received the report at 8.45am that a lower-floor unit at Lung Kwong House had a No. 1 alarm fire. It is reported that heavy smoke was billowing from the apartment and sounds resembling an explosion were heard. The firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes after the report, and the fire was extinguished at 9.16am.

Firefighters later found a woman's body severely burned in the living room, just two meters from the entrance.

The victim was identified as Fok, who lived alone and reportedly had a habit of smoking.

According to the FSD, Fok's flat was severely congested with accumulated debris. Household items — including nylon and plastic bags — were stacked at least 1.2 meters high, and in some places, reached the ceiling.

Investigators believe the fire began among these materials, possibly due to a discarded cigarette butt or the accidental ignition of items from burning incense sticks in Fok's apartment.

The case was primarily classified as non-suspicious and handed to the police for follow-up.

​Around 300 residents safely evacuated the building on their own, congregating outside or at a nearby community center. One female resident from an upper floor suffered smoke inhalation during her escape and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Wong Tai Sinfirecluttered

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fire at Ping Che warehouse in Fanling sends burning plastic smell across North District
NEWS
14-11-2026 03:59 HKT
Charger fire at Mong Kok flat leaves three unwell, one in hospital
NEWS
11-11-2026 10:31 HKT
logo
(Video) Fire at food stall in Dragon Centre food court, female owner injured
NEWS
10-11-2026 01:52 HKT
Fire at Kingswood Villas flat in Tin Shui Wai, 67-year-old woman unconscious with burns
NEWS
08-11-2026 04:03 HKT
Fire at Kam Wah Cafe in Prince Edward, kitchen worker injured trying to put out blaze
NEWS
07-11-2026 08:12 HKT
Fire at Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay, 150 residents evacuated, 3 taken to hospital
NEWS
04-11-2026 06:15 HKT
John Lee leads officials in public apology as Wang Fuk Court fire report released, Housing Secretary resigns
NEWS
29-10-2026 15:21 HKT
Demonstrators wearing gas masks hold protest placards outside China's embassy to demand an audit of supply chains linked to Indonesian forest fires, in Jakarta on October 22, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Focus turns to firms as Indonesia fire haze worsens
WORLD
22-10-2026 15:21 HKT
Fire at Wong Chuk Hang temple, suspected caused by incense igniting metal rack
NEWS
21-10-2026 04:04 HKT
logo
(Video) Man, 70s, dies after fire at Sai Ying Pun flat
NEWS
20-10-2026 01:27 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
23 hours ago
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
19 hours ago
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.