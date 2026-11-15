Elderly woman perishes in Wong Tai Sin blaze as cluttered flat fuels tragedy

An 80-year-old woman who lived alone in a public housing flat in Wong Tai Sin tragically lost her life on Sunday in a devastating fire that tore through her apartment. The incident also forced around 300 residents to evacuate their homes.

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​The Fire Services Department received the report at 8.45am that a lower-floor unit at Lung Kwong House had a No. 1 alarm fire. It is reported that heavy smoke was billowing from the apartment and sounds resembling an explosion were heard. The firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes after the report, and the fire was extinguished at 9.16am.

Firefighters later found a woman's body severely burned in the living room, just two meters from the entrance.

The victim was identified as Fok, who lived alone and reportedly had a habit of smoking.

According to the FSD, Fok's flat was severely congested with accumulated debris. Household items — including nylon and plastic bags — were stacked at least 1.2 meters high, and in some places, reached the ceiling.

Investigators believe the fire began among these materials, possibly due to a discarded cigarette butt or the accidental ignition of items from burning incense sticks in Fok's apartment.

The case was primarily classified as non-suspicious and handed to the police for follow-up.

​Around 300 residents safely evacuated the building on their own, congregating outside or at a nearby community center. One female resident from an upper floor suffered smoke inhalation during her escape and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.