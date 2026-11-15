Ophthalmologists urge early eye exams as high myopia multiplies detachment risk

Ophthalmologists have urged the public to have regular eye examinations and seek prompt medical attention for warning signs, saying people with high myopia of more than 600 degrees may face up to 39 times the risk of retinal detachment compared with those without myopia.

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The warning came during a joint event on Sunday organized by the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society and the Hong Kong Association of Private Eye Surgeons. Free fundus examinations were offered to about 100 citizens aged 18 to 70 with myopia of 600 degrees or higher.

Speaking at the event, Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society chairman Jason Yam Cheuk-sing said Hong Kong has one of the world’s highest rates of childhood myopia, and the trend has worsened since the pandemic.

He explained that as myopia worsens, the eyeball elongates and the retina becomes thinner, increasing the risk of tears and detachment. Refractive surgery cannot reverse these structural changes.

Yam added that retinal detachment has been diagnosed in children as young as nine or 10, highlighting the importance of early intervention.

President of the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong Yung Hon-wah explained that ordinary floaters—spots or lines that can appear as the vitreous in the eye ages—often have little effect on health. But a sudden increase in floaters, flashes of light or dark shadows in the field of vision may signal a retinal tear or detachment.

He said treatment may need to begin within days and delays can lead to permanent vision loss or blindness.

Frank Lai Hiu-ping, a council member of the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, said cases of retinal detachment are increasing worldwide, with cases among people under 50 rising faster than the overall rate.

He cited research that myopia of 100 to 300 degrees is associated with a fourfold increase in the risk of retinal detachment, while myopia exceeding 600 degrees raises the risk by up to 39 times. Other risk factors include previous eye injuries, a family history of retinal detachment and a prior detachment.

Experts advise people who experience a sudden increase in floaters or flashes of light to seek immediate medical attention. They also recommend that people over 40 have a dilated eye examination every year.