Rosanna Law hails 'Symphony Under the Stars' as landmark annual event

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui recognized the "Symphony Under the Stars" outdoor concert as a highly successful landmark event, noting that the venue was packed to capacity on Saturday night.

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In a social media post on Sunday, Law said the clear weather and lively atmosphere allowed attendees to sit on the grass, enjoy picnics, and take in views of Victoria Harbour alongside the performance by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil).

She highlighted the immense anticipation from the audience for the orchestra's new music director, Tarmo Peltokoski, and the young local pianist, Aristo Sham.

She noted that this year’s program featured lighthearted, familiar classics that deeply resonated with music lovers of all ages, such as Saint-Saëns’s playful The Carnival of the Animals, which was performed on two pianos by Peltokoski and Sham alongside several HK Phil principals.

Attendees also enjoyed the Star Wars Suite, which Peltokoski conducted using a glowing lightsaber at the beginning and end of the piece.

The evening concluded with a performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display.

The concert, originally scheduled for Friday, had been postponed to Saturday night at the Central Harbourfront Event Space due to the Hong Kong Observatory's forecasts of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms.