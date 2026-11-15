Park Island double-decker bus strikes terminus ceiling, no injuries reported

A double-decker resident bus struck the ceiling of the Park Island Bus Terminus on Sunday morning, the second accident involving the newly introduced fleet in six days.

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The accident happened at 10.52am when bus NR332 — operating between Park Island and Kwai Fong — was approaching the terminus. Its upper-deck right-hand windshield hit the ceiling structure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Park Island Transport began introducing five double-decker buses earlier this year to replace the single-decker fleet serving the route.

Another double-decker struck a barrier in Kwai Fong last Tuesday.

The latest incident follows a collision last Tuesday, when another double-decker struck a barrier in Kwai Fong. The bus sustained damage to its left side, and several windows were shattered.