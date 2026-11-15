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NEWS

Park Island double-decker bus strikes terminus ceiling, no injuries reported

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

A double-decker resident bus struck the ceiling of the Park Island Bus Terminus on Sunday morning, the second accident involving the newly introduced fleet in six days.

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The accident happened at 10.52am when bus NR332 — operating between Park Island and Kwai Fong — was approaching the terminus. Its upper-deck right-hand windshield hit the ceiling structure. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Park Island Transport began introducing five double-decker buses earlier this year to replace the single-decker fleet serving the route.

Another double-decker struck a barrier in Kwai Fong last Tuesday.
Another double-decker struck a barrier in Kwai Fong last Tuesday.

The latest incident follows a collision last Tuesday, when another double-decker struck a barrier in Kwai Fong. The bus sustained damage to its left side, and several windows were shattered.

 

Park Island

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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