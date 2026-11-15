Woman found dead, about 50 evacuated after flat fire sparks explosion reports in Wong Tai Sin

A woman was found dead inside a flat and around 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at Lung Kwong House, Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate, at 8.47am on Sunday, with multiple neighbours reporting sounds of an explosion.

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Firefighters deployed one water jet and one breathing apparatus team, extinguishing the blaze at 9.16am. A woman was found dead inside the unit, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

An 11th-floor resident, who evacuated with her pet cat, said she smelled smoke and heard the fire alarm ringing inside her flat. After calling the downstairs security guard to confirm the fire, she hurriedly left the building with her cat.

"The cat was very scared, so I had to put it in a carrier and cover it up," the resident said, adding that the evacuation down the stairs was orderly and not chaotic.