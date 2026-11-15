Officials join HZMB Half Marathon as Hong Kong eyes more mega-events

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said Hong Kong should host more major sporting events to showcase its strength after participating in the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

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Lam, Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin, and Legislative Council member Kenneth Fok Kai-kong—alongside his wife, Guo Jingjing—took part in the 2km Honorary Cup.

Praising the pleasant weather and vibrant atmosphere, Lam expressed delight at the opportunity to run on the cross-border bridge.

The event commenced at 6.15am with the 10-kilometre challenge group, alongside separate half-marathon challenge and open categories.

To facilitate the race, police implemented temporary traffic arrangements along the HZMB Hong Kong Link Road, stretching between the HZMB Hong Kong Port and the Hong Kong boundary, which remained in place until the conclusion of the event and the reopening of roads to vehicular traffic.

Authorities urged the public to plan their journeys in advance, exercise patience, and follow instructions from police officers on-site.