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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Cross Harbour Race Group 4 cancelled due to strong currents, affecting about 700 swimmers

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The fourth wave of the Leisure Group in the Victoria Harbour Race on Sunday morning was cancelled due to strong currents, preventing about 700 participants from competing, with organisers announcing refunds of entry fees.

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Ronnie Wong Man-chiu, president of the Hong Kong China Swimming Association, apologised to the affected participants and explained that organisers were required to clear and hand back the Victoria Harbour venue to the Marine Department by 10.30am, deploying vessels to bring swimmers ashore safely.

Ronnie Wong
Ronnie Wong

Wong noted that the association referenced weather and marine information provided by the authorities, adding that organisers were considering offering affected swimmers priority entry for next year's event, provided they meet the required fitness and performance standards.

A tourist from Shenzhen said she was recalled within minutes of entering the water. After waiting on a floating platform for about half an hour, staff officially announced the cancellation, and participants were guided to board coaches heading to Tsim Sha Tsui.

While expressing regret over not finishing, the visitor praised the emergency response, noting that staff distributed drinking water, and added that the cancellation would not affect her impression of Hong Kong.

 

 

Victoria Harbour RaceRonnie Wong Man-chiu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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