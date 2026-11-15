Govt to apply anti-skid materials at new Huanggang Port

The Highways Department will apply anti-skid surfacing to additional sections of the public transport interchange at the new Huanggang Port early this week, with works expected to be completed shortly.

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The decision follows online videos showing two separate traffic accidents on Saturday, in which a taxi and a coach skidded into a wall on the slippery road after rainfall.

In response to inquiries, the department clarified that the two accidents occurred at the cross-boundary bus drop-off area on the second floor of the new Huanggang Joint Inspection Building.

This specific section, which is located directly opposite the bus parking spaces, was not initially included in the scope of areas designated for anti-skid materials, the department added.

Prior to the incidents, anti-skid materials had already been applied to all cross-boundary bus parking spaces and nearby sharp bends at the entry and exit points.