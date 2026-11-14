Cold front to bring sharp temperature plunge across Hong Kong next week

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has warned that a cold front is set to sweep across the coast of southern China next Wednesday, bringing strengthening northerly winds and an abrupt drop in temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In its latest nine-day weather forecast, the observatory further revised down its temperature predictions for next Friday, trimming the expected low by one degree to 17 degrees Celsius and capping the daytime high at just 20 degrees, resulting in a narrow diurnal temperature variation of only three degrees.

Mercury to tumble by seven degrees in single day as monsoon arrives

The arrival of the cold front on Wednesday, November 18, will mark a sudden transition to much cooler conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to plunge by seven degrees in just 24 hours, down from the peak of 27 degrees expected the day before.

The observatory anticipates predominantly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Wednesday, alongside reduced visibility in parts of the territory during the early hours before the mercury begins falling significantly later in the day.

Conditions will remain noticeably cool heading into the latter half of the week. Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to range between 18 and 22 degrees amid mostly cloudy skies, with cooler mornings and evenings offset by occasional bright intervals during the day.

By Friday morning, brisk conditions will settle in with temperatures hovering between 17 and 20 degrees accompanied by one or two showers.

Northern New Territories to see temperatures sink as low as 13 degrees

Rural and inland districts are set to bear the brunt of the temperature decline. According to the automated regional weather forecast, overnight and early morning temperatures across the New Territories will generally hover between 16 and 17 degrees on Thursday, with Ta Kwu Ling dipping to 14 degrees.

The chill will intensify on Friday, when minimum temperatures in districts such as Tin Shui Wai and Sheung Shui are expected to fall to 15 degrees. Ta Kwu Ling is projected to record the territory's lowest reading, with temperatures sinking to 13 degrees.

Fine weekend in store before humidity and showers precede front

Before the cold air mass reaches the South China coast, the territory will experience relatively mild conditions. Saturday afternoon is forecast to stay mostly cloudy with brief sunny periods before skies clear gradually at night under moderate northerly winds.

Tomorrow, winds across Guangdong will remain light, providing generally fine weather with temperatures ranging between 22 and 28 degrees.

A fresh easterly airstream will subsequently affect coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, bringing increased cloud cover, higher humidity levels between 70 and 95 percent, and occasional showers. Temperatures on both days are expected to hold between 24 and 27 degrees.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the prevailing northeast monsoon and an upper cloud band will keep mornings and evenings cool across coastal Guangdong. The observatory expects Saturday, November 21, to remain cool in the morning with temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees, followed by a slight rebound on Sunday to highs of 23 degrees.