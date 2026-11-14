logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Cold front to bring sharp temperature plunge across Hong Kong next week

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has warned that a cold front is set to sweep across the coast of southern China next Wednesday, bringing strengthening northerly winds and an abrupt drop in temperatures. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In its latest nine-day weather forecast, the observatory further revised down its temperature predictions for next Friday, trimming the expected low by one degree to 17 degrees Celsius and capping the daytime high at just 20 degrees, resulting in a narrow diurnal temperature variation of only three degrees.

Mercury to tumble by seven degrees in single day as monsoon arrives

The arrival of the cold front on Wednesday, November 18, will mark a sudden transition to much cooler conditions. 

Temperatures are forecast to plunge by seven degrees in just 24 hours, down from the peak of 27 degrees expected the day before. 

The observatory anticipates predominantly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Wednesday, alongside reduced visibility in parts of the territory during the early hours before the mercury begins falling significantly later in the day.

Conditions will remain noticeably cool heading into the latter half of the week. Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to range between 18 and 22 degrees amid mostly cloudy skies, with cooler mornings and evenings offset by occasional bright intervals during the day. 

By Friday morning, brisk conditions will settle in with temperatures hovering between 17 and 20 degrees accompanied by one or two showers.

Northern New Territories to see temperatures sink as low as 13 degrees

Rural and inland districts are set to bear the brunt of the temperature decline. According to the automated regional weather forecast, overnight and early morning temperatures across the New Territories will generally hover between 16 and 17 degrees on Thursday, with Ta Kwu Ling dipping to 14 degrees.

The chill will intensify on Friday, when minimum temperatures in districts such as Tin Shui Wai and Sheung Shui are expected to fall to 15 degrees. Ta Kwu Ling is projected to record the territory's lowest reading, with temperatures sinking to 13 degrees.

Fine weekend in store before humidity and showers precede front

Before the cold air mass reaches the South China coast, the territory will experience relatively mild conditions. Saturday afternoon is forecast to stay mostly cloudy with brief sunny periods before skies clear gradually at night under moderate northerly winds. 

Tomorrow, winds across Guangdong will remain light, providing generally fine weather with temperatures ranging between 22 and 28 degrees.

A fresh easterly airstream will subsequently affect coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, bringing increased cloud cover, higher humidity levels between 70 and 95 percent, and occasional showers. Temperatures on both days are expected to hold between 24 and 27 degrees.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the prevailing northeast monsoon and an upper cloud band will keep mornings and evenings cool across coastal Guangdong. The observatory expects Saturday, November 21, to remain cool in the morning with temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees, followed by a slight rebound on Sunday to highs of 23 degrees.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific reports US flight delays following nationwide FAA ground stop
NEWS
5 mins ago
logo
HKTB launches late-night food promotion with exclusive deals across hundreds of city eateries
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police to activate facial recognition on SmartView security cameras next week
NEWS
2 hours ago
Taxi crashes into parked coach in Sau Mau Ping, 2 injured
NEWS
9 hours ago
ImmD arrests 15 in four-day anti-illegal worker operations
NEWS
9 hours ago
3 teenagers arrested over bullying of 13-year-old student at Lingnan Secondary School in Heng Fa Chuen
NEWS
10 hours ago
Fire at Ping Che warehouse in Fanling sends burning plastic smell across North District
NEWS
10 hours ago
Rosanna Law attends BIGBANG concert at Kai Tak Sports Park, says she was thrilled despite not being a VIP
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man in his 70s loses nearly $18 million in YouTube investment scam as police report over 40 cases in a week
NEWS
10 hours ago
HKO warns of widespread heavy rain in HK in next few hours
NEWS
10 hours ago
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.