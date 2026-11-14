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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HKTB launches late-night food promotion with exclusive deals across hundreds of city eateries

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has officially launched its "Hong Kong Gourmet Month" campaign, bringing together more than 400 restaurants, bars, and dining merchants across the city to offer limited-time dining promotions. 

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To complement the initiative, the HKTB has designed a dedicated late-night dining map featuring six distinct themed routes to guide residents and visitors through the city's diverse nocturnal culinary scene.

Romantic harbor views and post-concert dining options

One of the key itineraries caters specifically to couples, highlighting spots with prime views of Victoria Harbour. In Wan Chai, participating buffet venues are extending their operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays throughout November to 11:30pm, introducing a new late-night slot starting at 9.30pm. 

Diners can enjoy classic Hong Kong midnight snacks, nostalgic desserts, and unique cocktails inspired by traditional herbal teas against the backdrop of the city skyline, followed by a leisurely stroll to Tin Hau to sample traditional or creative sweet soups.

Another route is designed to sync with the international concerts taking place at the Kai Tak Sports Park this month. 

After the music ends, fans can migrate to nearby Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan to find nostalgic hot pot, classic Hong Kong-style stir-fries, and authentic local desserts, with several participating establishments remaining open until 4 a.m.

Specialized tracks for late-night workers, social gatherings, and dessert lovers

For professionals working long hours, the campaign outlines a route centered around Causeway Bay and Central's SoHo district, featuring comfort foods like craft burgers, fried chicken, and pizza. 

Meanwhile, social groups looking to converse late into the evening are directed to Mong Kok and Central, where they can enjoy Japanese hot pot, premium Wagyu beef, and specialty skewers.

Food enthusiasts looking for classic local dishes can explore Tsim Sha Tsui and Sham Shui Po, where eateries are serving up late-night staples such as dim sum, Chiu Chow marinated delicacies, oyster omelets, and chilled seafood. 

The final route focuses entirely on desserts, marrying seasonal hotel-style Chinese sweet soups with signature items from famous dessert houses, including sago, mango pomelo sago, and wellness-focused sweet soups.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has reminded the public that promotional offers and limited-edition dishes are subject to availability, with many exclusive to the month of November. Detailed information can be found on the official campaign webpage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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