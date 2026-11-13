Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions

Hundreds of Nvidia employees have signed an internal letter demanding that the board reinstate Jensen Huang as the chief executive and appoint new independent directors, or else they may join SpaceX Terafab.

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The letter stated that terminating Huang has jeopardized the work of all employees who helped build Nvidia into the world’s leading provider of AI computing platforms used by millions of people worldwide. It also argued that the board’s conduct has made clear that they “did not have the competence to oversee Nvidia.”

The employees noted in the letter that the board’s decision is “unexpected”, and they were “negotiating in bad faith” as they did not provide written evidence to terminate Huang, which they “demonstrated a willingness to jeopardize Nvidia's technological leadership and the decades of work that have made the company what it is today.”

“The leadership team suggested that the most stabilizing path forward - the one that would best serve our mission, company, shareholders, stakeholders, employees and the public - would be for you to resign and put in place a qualified board that could lead the company forward in stability,” the letter mentioned.

The employees said they may choose to resign from Nvidia and join the SpaceX Terafab initiative under the leadership of Huang and Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk has assured us that there are positions for all Nvidia employees at Space and Terafab should we choose to join,” the employees said in the letter.

Staff Begged For Huang To Stay Before He Resigned

WIRED reported that before Huang’s resignation, a longtime Nvidia engineer submitted an internal “suggestion box” post urging the board to consider employee sentiment before taking any action. The post has since drawn more than 1,600 comments, with several employees asking the board to find a way to bring Huang back.

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss,” an anonymous commenter wrote.

“We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance,” wrote another.

One employee sent a companywide email demanding a transparent investigation of Huang’s exit, saying, “I stand by Jensen.” The staff also wrote: “Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us.”

Flowers rest at an Nvidia sign displayed outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP

After Huang’s resignation, pedestrians left flowers and candles by the Nvidia sign outside the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California.