Cathay Pacific reports US flight delays following nationwide FAA ground stop

Cathay Pacific has reported that two flights departing from the United States have been delayed following a nationwide ground stop issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration, while all other scheduled flights between Hong Kong and American destinations are currently running on schedule.

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The airline confirmed that support measures, including complimentary hotel accommodation, have been arranged for stranded travelers as ground operations gradually recover across US airports.

Flight disruptions and passenger accommodation arrangements

The flag carrier stated that it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the federal aviation authority's nationwide flight grounding order, which temporarily halted air travel across the United States. Two long-haul passenger flights scheduled to depart on November 13 local time, specifically flight CX807 and flight CX879, were held back as a result of the federal restrictions.

Cathay Pacific said that ground staff provided hotel accommodation and resting arrangements for travelers affected by the overnight delays, ensuring passengers were supported while awaiting rescheduled departures.

Air traffic clearance and ongoing schedule management

While the two specific services experienced disruptions, the airline noted that all remaining flights to and from the United States are currently operating in line with their original timetables. However, the carrier highlighted that it is actively collaborating with regional air traffic control units and local airport authorities to manage the severe backlog and congestion created during the grounding order.

Airline officials cautioned that because ground congestion remains elevated across several major aviation hubs, certain departures and arrivals may encounter minor knock-on delays as international air traffic resumes normal operational cadences.

Passenger advisories and real-time travel updates

To prevent travel disruption and keep passengers informed of sudden timetable adjustments, the carrier urged travelers to verify their contact information through its online self-service booking management system before making their way to terminals.

The airline also advised all passengers scheduled to travel on affected routes to check real-time flight statuses and departure notifications via its official website or mobile application prior to arriving at the airport.