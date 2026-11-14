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NEWS

Domestic helper arrested in Kwun Tong over alleged assault on seven-year-old boy

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 37-year-old Filipino domestic helper has been taken into police custody following allegations that she slapped a seven-year-old boy under her care at a residential flat in Kwun Tong on Saturday morning.

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The boy was accompanied by his mother and taken conscious by ambulance to United Christian Hospital for medical examination, with initial checks indicating that he had sustained no visible superficial injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 9am this morning inside an apartment at Hip Wo Street, where the child resides with his family and the domestic worker. The helper was primarily tasked with the child's daily care and supervision.

According to preliminary accounts, the helper allegedly struck the boy across the face with her hand while attending to him inside the unit, causing him to experience pain in his nose. 

The child subsequently broke into tears and recounted the altercation to his mother, who immediately contacted the police upon learning of the alleged maltreatment.

Officers arriving at the scene conducted preliminary inquiries before arresting the helper on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of a child or young person. She was escorted to a police station for detention and further questioning.

The investigation has been assigned to the fifth team of the Kwun Tong police district for follow-up.

Detectives are currently probing the motive behind the alleged assault and examining whether the domestic helper has any prior record of similar behavior.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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