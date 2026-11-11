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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Global trading firm IMC nearly triples HK office space, reinforcing city as Asia-Pacific hub

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Invest Hong Kong announced on Thursday that global trading firm IMC Trading has almost tripled its office space in Hong Kong to nearly 20,000 square feet at Two International Finance Centre, its second major expansion in 13 months.

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The new office will serve as the hub for IMC's Asia-Pacific systematic equities business and support recruitment of quantitative researchers, software engineers and traders. The firm will double its local team to over 100 staff, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as one of its two core operating hubs in Asia-Pacific alongside Sydney.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui said Hong Kong will continue to promote high-quality development of the financial market, noting preparations are under way for a T+1 settlement cycle for the cash market and advancing the use of wholesale central bank digital currency for after-hours derivatives trading. He said the city will also support a richer range of indices, index-based ETFs and derivatives products.

Director-General of Investment Promotion Alpha Lau said Hong Kong's international connectivity, robust legal system and talent pool provide strong foundations for success, demonstrating the city is ideal for businesses at the intersection of frontier technology and global finance.

IMC Hong Kong managing director Andrew Fong said the firm has traded in Asia's markets for more than 20 years and expects growth to continue. "Two IFC places us at the very centre of Hong Kong's financial community, bringing us even closer to the region's exceptional pool of quantitative, technical and trading talent," he said.

IMC is a research-driven trading firm using quantitative modelling, machine learning and engineering. Founded in 1989, it has more than 2,000 employees from over 70 nationalities across 10 offices in Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, and quotes continuously on more than 120 trading venues worldwide.

IMC Trading Hong Kong InvestHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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