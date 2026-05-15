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NEWS

HYROX World Championships to make Asian debut in HK next June at AsiaWorld-Expo

NEWS
15 mins ago
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HYROX, the global indoor functional fitness competition, will host its 2027 World Championships in Hong Kong for the first time in Asia, with the event scheduled from June 10 to 13 at AsiaWorld-Expo.

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The championship, regarded as the pinnacle of fitness competitions, has historically been dominated by European and American cities since its inception in Germany in 2017. The event has been held in Oberhausen, Hamburg and Leipzig in Germany, before expanding to Las Vegas in 2022, followed by Manchester, Nice, Chicago and Stockholm in 2026.

+1

According to sources, organisers had initially considered returning to Germany for the 2027 edition, but Hong Kong secured the hosting rights, breaking the European and American monopoly and marking a new milestone for the event's entry into the Asian market.

Hong Kong's successful bid was supported by the record-breaking "Cigna HYROX Hong Kong 2026" held from May 8 to 10 at AsiaWorld-Expo, which attracted 19,500 participants from 60 countries and regions, setting a new Asian participation record.

HYROX World Championships Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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