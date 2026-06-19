logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

International Dragon Boat Federation returns to Hong Kong with new global headquarters

NEWS
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The International Dragon Boat Federation has officially returned to Hong Kong, establishing its new global headquarters in the city, Invest Hong Kong announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move, which marks the federation's return to its birthplace after 35 years, aligns with the government's 2025 Policy Address goal of positioning Hong Kong as a world-class sports hub. The IDBF relocated its headquarters from London to Hong Kong, citing the city's business advantages, including straightforward incorporation, competitive operating costs, a low tax regime, a robust legal framework, and its status as the birthplace of modern dragon boat racing.

Invest Hong Kong associate director Arnold Lau said the headquarters will strengthen Hong Kong's reputation as an international sports hub, adding that the city's thriving sports economy, world-class infrastructure and connectivity to both the mainland and international markets create an ecosystem where global federations can pursue growth opportunities.

IDBF president Claudio Schermi said the move is both a homecoming and a new beginning. He said the federation will recruit full-time staff locally to expand the sport's global reach. The federation currently has about 80 member associations.

The World Dragon Boat Championships will return to Hong Kong next year for the first time since 1997, with more than 5,000 athletes expected to participate.

International Dragon Boat Federation Hong Kong global headquarters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HYROX World Championships to make Asian debut in HK next June at AsiaWorld-Expo
NEWS
19-06-2026 04:25 HKT
Arsen Kurbanov, left, Nikita Mogilevtsev.
Russian artists bring rawness, tradition to fair
ARTS & CULTURE
15-05-2026 10:00 HKT
Kingsley Ng’s Laundry Nocturne incorporates sounds he recorded from different parts of Hong Kong.
HK artists capture what people miss in the rush
ARTCAN
05-05-2026 10:00 HKT
Jia Zhangke, left, at the masterclass. ROLEX
Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke on AI, change, and why real life still matters
ARTS & CULTURE
16-03-2026 21:40 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index surpasses 27,000 points by noon
FINANCE
23-02-2026 12:02 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks open higher after court blocks Trump tariffs
FINANCE
23-02-2026 09:57 HKT
Hong Kong government strongly disapproves of ruling made regarding Panamanian ports
FINANCE
30-01-2026 17:26 HKT
19th Asian Financial Forum concludes, attracts global leaders
NEWS
28-01-2026 00:07 HKT
Cold morning grips Hong Kong, temperatures dip below 12 degrees
NEWS
22-01-2026 06:51 HKT
59-year-old man dies after collapsing on MTR train
NEWS
12-12-2025 01:00 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
9 hours ago
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.