International Dragon Boat Federation returns to Hong Kong with new global headquarters

The International Dragon Boat Federation has officially returned to Hong Kong, establishing its new global headquarters in the city, Invest Hong Kong announced on Wednesday.

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The move, which marks the federation's return to its birthplace after 35 years, aligns with the government's 2025 Policy Address goal of positioning Hong Kong as a world-class sports hub. The IDBF relocated its headquarters from London to Hong Kong, citing the city's business advantages, including straightforward incorporation, competitive operating costs, a low tax regime, a robust legal framework, and its status as the birthplace of modern dragon boat racing.

Invest Hong Kong associate director Arnold Lau said the headquarters will strengthen Hong Kong's reputation as an international sports hub, adding that the city's thriving sports economy, world-class infrastructure and connectivity to both the mainland and international markets create an ecosystem where global federations can pursue growth opportunities.

IDBF president Claudio Schermi said the move is both a homecoming and a new beginning. He said the federation will recruit full-time staff locally to expand the sport's global reach. The federation currently has about 80 member associations.

The World Dragon Boat Championships will return to Hong Kong next year for the first time since 1997, with more than 5,000 athletes expected to participate.