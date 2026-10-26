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NEWS

Eco Expo Asia 2026 cements HK's role as international gateway for green technology

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Eco Expo Asia concluded its 21st edition at AsiaWorld-Expo on October 29, welcoming more than 11,000 buyers from 120 countries and regions, over 80 trade delegations and more than 340 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions.

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Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organized by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the four-day event featured over 30 forums and panel sessions on green development trends.

International buyers and exhibitors forge cross-border deals

Exhibitors praised the fair's ability to connect them with global markets. Ferrand Cunningham of Hong Kong's EcoCeres said the platform allowed the company to raise brand awareness and engage directly with the market on sustainable aviation fuel. Marla Gamze of Illinois-based Kaltja said about 25 scheduled business meetings and a steady stream of visitors showed strong demand for clean water and environmental cleanup solutions.

Howard Li of the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics said seeing products in person was far more valuable than online communication and that the team connected with several energy-storage vehicle suppliers. Christopher Lopez of Singapore-based OTTO Waste Systems said he was interested in sourcing an AI-driven food recycling system and would return for the next edition.

New ASEAN pavilion reflects growing global influence

The exhibition expanded to 18 pavilions, with five new participants this year. Within the new ASEAN pavilion, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam presented regional innovations. Wanut Kanerew of Thailand's VEKIN said the fair was an excellent gateway into overseas markets.

Pavilions from Canada, Italy, South Korea and the Netherlands returned, while the Qinghai Pavilion made its debut alongside returning exhibits from the nine Greater Bay Area cities, Macau, Guangxi, Hunan, Shanghai and Nanjing. Ivan Yang of Canada's Ionomr Innovations said the fair had already brought strong inquiries from Thailand and Southeast Asia for integrated green hydrogen solutions.

Eco Asia Conference pushes for cross-sector sustainability action

The flagship Eco Asia Conference brought together industry and academic leaders to discuss net-zero architecture, circular economies and smart transit. Alex Petre of Canadian project developer Deep Sky said scaling carbon removal technologies required Hong Kong and the mainland as strategic partners. Dato' Sri (Dr) Chang Yin Siang of Malaysia's Mabosa praised the fair for giving smaller organizations a platform alongside established leaders.

The 7th Hydrogen Economy Forum invited executives and officials to assess clean fuel systems and energy storage. Sidney Jiang of Chevron New Energies said Hong Kong is setting a good example for hydrogen development by leveraging its gateway status alongside mainland manufacturing capacity.

The next edition will take place in fall 2027.

Eco Expo Asia green technology Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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