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CHINA

Report: F-35 components diverted to HK, Chinese authorities reportedly in possession

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese authorities are reportedly in possession of F-35 stealth fighter parts after components of the aircraft were "inexplicably diverted to Hong Kong," according to Bloomberg.

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Shipping giant UPS was sending a cockpit canopy and weapons bay door to the US from Australia in late May when the shipment was diverted, sources told Bloomberg. Both parts were coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances stealth capabilities.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters on Tuesday that Australia was aware of the shipment and was working with the US and Lockheed Martin on the investigation. He said it was his understanding that no sensitive parts were in the missing shipment.

Lockheed Martin, UPS and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter made by Lockheed Martin, with sales controlled by Washington to its closest partners and allies. Users include Australia and Belgium, with Japan, Canada and Singapore having also ordered the aircraft.

F-35 Hong Kong diverted shipment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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