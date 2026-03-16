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ARTS & CULTURE

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke on AI, change, and why real life still matters

ARTS & CULTURE
43 mins ago

by

Melody Chan

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Jia Zhangke, left, at the masterclass. ROLEX
Jia Zhangke, left, at the masterclass. ROLEX
Jia Zhangke Asian Film Awards Masterclass China Hong Kong

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