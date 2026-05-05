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ARTCAN

HK artists capture what people miss in the rush

ARTCAN
45 mins ago

by

Melody Chan

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Kingsley Ng’s Laundry Nocturne incorporates sounds he recorded from different parts of Hong Kong.
Kingsley Ng’s Laundry Nocturne incorporates sounds he recorded from different parts of Hong Kong.

Rushing from morning until night is the norm for Hongkongers. But how many small, heartwarming moments have we missed in the rush of it all?

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Local artists Kingsley Ng Siu-king and Angel Hui Hoi-kiu have brought the sounds of Hong Kong to the Venice Biennale art exhibition, inviting audiences to savor the poetic rhythms of the everyday through their multimedia installations.

Under the “Fermata: Hong Kong in Venice” exhibition curated by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, five of the artists’ works will be jointly presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council at the Venice Biennale from May 9 to November 22. Ng’s work encourages viewers to engage with the hidden facets of their communities. One of his exhibiting pieces, Laundry Nocturne, was inspired by the ubiquitous sight of laundry hung out to dry in Venice – overlapping with his memories from Hong Kong, of laundry hanging from bamboo poles fluttering in the wind.

The installed piece is accompanied by sounds recorded in Hong Kong streaming out from a radio.

Ng said: “This exhibition is a tribute to the things that are often overlooked, as well as the unexpected moments we encounter in our surroundings.” 

Angel Hui collaborated with local traditional blacksmiths to craft I Would Like to Open a Window for You, a multimedia installation.
Angel Hui collaborated with local traditional blacksmiths to craft I Would Like to Open a Window for You, a multimedia installation.

Those visiting the exhibit would also come across an iron window crafted in collaboration with local traditional blacksmiths – a piece by Hui titled I Would Like to Open a Window for You, which pays homage to Hong Kong’s craftsmanship. 

Hui’s creative philosophy revolves around everyday objects such as faded window frames and plastic bags, which constitute the urban landscapes in which we live.

Venice Biennale Art festival Artists Hong Kong Italy

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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