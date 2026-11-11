logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Anthony Kwong accuses sibling in Abby Choi murder trial

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Anthony Kwong, Abby Choi and Alex Kwong
From left: Anthony Kwong, Abby Choi and Alex Kwong

The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung testified in court in tears that his younger brother, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, was the person responsible for the killing on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Anthony Kwong Kong-kit took the stand on the 35th day of the high-profile trial over the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model. Choi’s former husband Alex Kwong, her former father-in-law Kwong Kau, and Anthony Kwong have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

When asked whether he knew who killed Abby Choi, Anthony Kwong nodded repeatedly and hesitated without speaking. At this moment, Kwong Kau in the dock became flushed, with eyes welling with tears. 

When Anthony Kwong's defense counsel, Trevor Beel, repeatedly asked who had killed Abby Choi, Anthony Kwong answered "younger brother," then wiped his tears with his hand and spoke in a choked voice. Kwong Kau also wiped his tears with a tissue, while Alex Kwong appeared calm.

Under the examination-in-chief by Beel, it was noted that Abby Choi died on February 21. When asked whether he had killed Abby Choi, Anthony Kwong replied, "No." Beel then asked if Anthony Kwong knew that Choi had been murdered. He replied, "I don't know." Anthony Kwong was then asked if he knew anyone intending to cause serious harm to Choi. He answered, "No." 

Mentioning that Abby Choi was attacked while riding in the white seven-seater vehicle, Beel asked if Anthony Kwong was aware of this, and Anthony Kwong replied, "I don't know." He also explained the purchase of a meat grinder and a soup pot by saying that some items were for a friend’s shop.

Anthony Kwong testified that he called his father as usual, after work on February 6. When he learned that Kwong Kau was at a newly rented village house in Lung Mei Tsuen, he went there to meet him for the first time.

According to the agreed facts, Anthony Kwong drove a seven-seat vehicle to IKEA at Megabox to buy items including plastic storage boxes with wheels, transparent plastic boxes, and ziplock bags. He said that during his first visit to Kwong Kau’s new home, his father “shared some ideas for the new home and asked me to help him buy some of the storage plastic boxes that I use in Tsuen Wan when I had time.” 

In the evening, Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau borrowed a seven-seat vehicle from a friend of Alex Kwong. Anthony Kwong said he parked his vehicle behind Kwong Kau’s. When he could not find his father, who was not in the vehicle, he called him. Kwong Kau said he was at a kitchenware store across the street.

Anthony Kwong said he saw a store employee pushing some items toward the vehicles, including a pot and a silver machine. He asked his father, “Why did you buy these things?” Kwong Kau replied that “part of it is for use at home, and part of it is for a friend’s shop.” While Kwong Kau went back to the store to pay, Anthony Kwong said he checked whether there was anything suitable for his own home.

He later went to the cashier and saw his father looking through a product catalog. Anthony Kwong asked, “Are you buying these things? How much do they cost?” Kwong Kau replied, “It costs tens of thousands of dollars.” Anthony Kwong said he responded, “So expensive.”

Anthony Kwong testified that the item Kwong Kau was looking at in the catalog was a waste disposer. He said he “never asked him” why he wanted to buy one, adding “He bought that silver thing, saying he bought it for a friend, and then looked at the catalog, so I naturally thought he is going to buy it for a friend.”

The silver machine Kwong Kau bought was an Italian meat grinder. Anthony Kwong testified that he did not see it inside the Lung Mei Tsuen unit at any time from February 8 through February 23.

According to the agreed facts, Anthony Kwong returned to Lung Mei Tsuen for a second time on February 9. He said Kwong Kau drove a car to pick him up in Tsuen Wan, and they went to the village house for dinner.

Anthony Kwong also confirmed that he and Alex Kwong went to Lung Mei Tsuen together at around 4pm on February 11. He said he had to take Choi’s son to tennis lessons in Sha Tin, which lasted about an hour and a half. Since the drive from Sha Tin to Tai Po took only about 10 minutes, “I suggested that my younger brother come along to visit Dad’s new home, because my younger brother had never been there,” he said. They arrived at the house, sat there for half an hour, and then went to Sha Tin to pick up the child.

At around 6 pm. on February 13, Anthony Kwong returned to Lung Mei Tsuen. “That day I got off work a bit early and looked for Dad for dinner as usual,” he said.

Abby ChoiAlex KwongAnthony Kwong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Abby Choi (left) and her former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit
Abby Choi’s ex-brother-in-law tells court they shared a sibling-like bond
NEWS
09-11-2026 13:43 HKT
Abby Choi took seven blows before death, court hears
NEWS
05-11-2026 23:34 HKT
Senior forensic pathologist Kwok Ka-ki (right) said Abby Choi likely suffered a blow to the head before death.
Blood on skull in soup pot shows Abby Choi was struck before death, court hears
NEWS
05-11-2026 14:49 HKT
Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Ex-husband's DNA found on hammer handle, court hears in Abby Choi trial
NEWS
04-11-2026 14:45 HKT
Alex Kwong funnels watch payments through Abby Choi's account, murder trial hears
NEWS
22-10-2026 16:51 HKT
(File Photo)
Abby Choi's husband tells court of Macao casino debt settled via former father-in-law
NEWS
16-10-2026 14:02 HKT
(From left) Alex Kwong Kong-chi; Chris Tam Fung-chun; Abby Choi Tin-fung
Abby Choi’s husband firmly rejects allegation of intimate ties with Choi’s ex-husband in Court
NEWS
15-10-2026 20:31 HKT
(File photo)
Abby Choi's mother refutes defense claims that ex-husband was submissive, describing him as a sweet-talking flatterer
NEWS
08-10-2026 19:52 HKT
Abby Choi’s mother refutes wealth claims, says socialite funded ex-in-laws' luxury lifestyle and basic expenses
NEWS
08-10-2026 17:28 HKT
Mother of Abby Choi recounts conflicting excuses and heated confrontations on night of disappearance
NEWS
06-10-2026 18:53 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
10 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.