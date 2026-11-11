Privacy watchdog, HKPC deepen cooperation on AI and data security

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the city’s cybersecurity response center to strengthen cooperation on personal data protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence governance.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy signed the agreement with HKPC and the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre, or HKCERT.

The partnership aims to deepen cooperation in personal data privacy, data security, cybersecurity and AI privacy protection as Hong Kong pushes ahead with its “AI+” initiative and the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026–2030).

As the first initiative under the agreement, the organizations will hold three free data security training seminars for small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit organizations.

The sessions will offer practical guidance on preventing cyberattacks, protecting privacy in the AI era, and managing data breaches and incident response.

The first seminar, “Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats: Prevention Strategies for SMEs and NGOs,” will take place on Thursday.

The seminars also form part of the PCPD’s First Five-Year Plan seminar series.

Meanwhile, the privacy watchdog has commissioned HKPC to conduct the Hong Kong AI and Data Privacy Survey 2026, examining how local businesses are adopting AI and how they approach governance, risk management and data protection.

The findings are expected to be released by the end of the year.

Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second left), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (first left) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.

Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second right), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (third right) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said the agreement would allow the organizations to combine their expertise as Hong Kong develops its AI and data governance framework.

“Through deepening our collaboration, I am confident that we will leverage our complementary strengths to address the risks and challenges arising from AI technologies and data-driven intelligentisation, thereby laying a solid foundation for the sustainable advancement of AI and cross-boundary data flow,” Chung said.

HKPC Executive Director Mohamed D. Butt said the organization was seeking to balance wider AI adoption with security.

“HKPC is committed to advancing the responsible adoption of AI, with equal emphasis on innovation and security,” he said.

Butt added that HKCERT’s work in threat monitoring, incident response, risk assessment and business support would help companies strengthen cyber resilience and respond to emerging risks from AI agents.

“By deepening our collaboration with PCPD and the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy, we will bring together our expertise in privacy protection, data security, AI governance and cybersecurity to turn guidance, training and technical support into practical solutions, helping SMEs strengthen their digital defences and embrace AI and digital transformation with confidence,” he said.

