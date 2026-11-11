logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Privacy watchdog, HKPC deepen cooperation on AI and data security

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (left) and the Executive Director of HKPC, Mohamed D. Butt (right), signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in safeguarding personal data privacy, and enhancing data security and AI privacy protection.
The Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (left) and the Executive Director of HKPC, Mohamed D. Butt (right), signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in safeguarding personal data privacy, and enhancing data security and AI privacy protection.

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the city’s cybersecurity response center to strengthen cooperation on personal data protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence governance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy signed the agreement with HKPC and the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre, or HKCERT.

The partnership aims to deepen cooperation in personal data privacy, data security, cybersecurity and AI privacy protection as Hong Kong pushes ahead with its “AI+” initiative and the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026–2030).

As the first initiative under the agreement, the organizations will hold three free data security training seminars for small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit organizations.

The sessions will offer practical guidance on preventing cyberattacks, protecting privacy in the AI era, and managing data breaches and incident response.

The first seminar, “Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats: Prevention Strategies for SMEs and NGOs,” will take place on Thursday.

The seminars also form part of the PCPD’s First Five-Year Plan seminar series.

Meanwhile, the privacy watchdog has commissioned HKPC to conduct the Hong Kong AI and Data Privacy Survey 2026, examining how local businesses are adopting AI and how they approach governance, risk management and data protection.

The findings are expected to be released by the end of the year.

Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second left), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (first left) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.
Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second left), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (first left) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.
Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second right), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (third right) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.
Accompanied by the Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun (second right), the Privacy Commissioner, Ada Chung Lai-ling (third right) and representatives of the PCPD visited HKPC’s Deep Tech Innovation Hub, Embodied AI International Applications Hub and Agentic AI Foundry.

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said the agreement would allow the organizations to combine their expertise as Hong Kong develops its AI and data governance framework.

“Through deepening our collaboration, I am confident that we will leverage our complementary strengths to address the risks and challenges arising from AI technologies and data-driven intelligentisation, thereby laying a solid foundation for the sustainable advancement of AI and cross-boundary data flow,” Chung said.

HKPC Executive Director Mohamed D. Butt said the organization was seeking to balance wider AI adoption with security.

“HKPC is committed to advancing the responsible adoption of AI, with equal emphasis on innovation and security,” he said.

Butt added that HKCERT’s work in threat monitoring, incident response, risk assessment and business support would help companies strengthen cyber resilience and respond to emerging risks from AI agents.

“By deepening our collaboration with PCPD and the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy, we will bring together our expertise in privacy protection, data security, AI governance and cybersecurity to turn guidance, training and technical support into practical solutions, helping SMEs strengthen their digital defences and embrace AI and digital transformation with confidence,” he said.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Housing Authority to discuss 95pc mortgage ratio for HOS families with newborns
NEWS
33 mins ago
Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness
NEWS
38 mins ago
From left: Anthony Kwong, Abby Choi and Alex Kwong
Anthony Kwong accuses sibling in Abby Choi murder trial
NEWS
1 hour ago
The Business of IP Asia Forum brings together IP professionals, business leaders and innovators to exchange insights, foster collaboration and examine how IP can be transformed into a strategic asset for creating commercial value and unlocking new opportunities.
BIP Asia Forum 2026 - Explore How IP can Power Commercial Success
(File photo)
Civil servants to receive up to 12 hours of family-care leave a year starting next January
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker calls for tighter limits to close loophole allowing 310 SIM cards per person
NEWS
3 hours ago
A Symphony of Lights will stage its final performance next Wednesday. (file photo)
Tourism leaders call for dynamic seasonal displays as iconic light show retires
NEWS
3 hours ago
Six Tsuen Wan schoolgirls filmed allegedly sharing e-cigarette in toilet
NEWS
3 hours ago
Expert calls for routine COVID-19 vaccination as next wave expected in 9 to 12 months
NEWS
5 hours ago
Artist's impression of San Tin Station of the Northern Link. (GIS)
Northern Link commissioner vows strict oversight as main and branch lines merge
NEWS
5 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
10 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.