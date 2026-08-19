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AFCD demands owner neuter 10-year-old dog or face seizure in 'dangerous dog' classification row

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A dog owner in Hong Kong has described as "extremely absurd" a demand by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department that she have her 10-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier neutered immediately after officials classified it as a dangerous fighting breed following a public complaint.

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The owner said AFCD officers approached her at a cafe in Stanley on Wednesday with photos of her dog "Baobao" and another dog, then took "Baobao" for a one-minute veterinary inspection. The department concluded the dog was a fighting breed and said it would be impounded unless she provided proof of neutering by a registered veterinarian.

The owner argued her dog had no history of aggression in 10 years and that its breed was Staffordshire bull terrier, not a fighting breed. She was eventually able to arrange an emergency neutering appointment, but expressed concern about the risks of surgery for a senior dog.

The AFCD confirmed it received a complaint about a suspected fighting dog at a Stanley eatery and had taken the animal for investigation. Under the Dangerous Dogs Ordinance, fighting breeds including Staffordshire bull terriers and their crosses must be neutered, with owners required to hold a valid veterinary certificate. Violators face a fine of HK$50,000 and six months' jail.

dog classification neutering order AFCD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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