AFCD sends teams to catch dogs overnight after woman dies in suspected Yuen Long dog attack

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department sent teams overnight to capture unowned dogs in Yuen Long after a woman died in a suspected dog attack on Pok Wai South Road.

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The AFCD said on Sunday it is fully co-operating with the police investigation and would join police in capturing unowned dogs near the scene from Sunday night to Monday morning to safeguard public safety. All captured dogs will be sent to the department's animal management centre for detention and observation. If captured dogs are found to have microchips, the department will contact their owners to assist the investigation.

At around 11pm, police officers were seen gathering at the scene, some wearing protective armour and elbow pads. By around 11.15pm, police had cordoned off the entire section of Pok Wai South Road. Officers with shields and protective gear, together with three AFCD staff, formed a team of about 30 to search the area. The AFCD officers carried ropes and tranquilliser guns.

The AFCD said it had received four complaints about dog nuisance in the vicinity between June and August this year and conducted seven capture operations, but no dogs were found.

The department reminded the public to remain calm when encountering unowned dogs in public places, keep a safe distance and detour if necessary, and to call 1823 to report sightings.