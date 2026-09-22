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NEWS

3 more dogs caught in Yuen Long, bringing total to 8 after woman's fatal attack

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department caught three more unowned mongrel dogs in Yuen Long on Wednesday in a fourth large-scale operation following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a suspected dog attack on September 20.

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The joint operation took place from 5pm to 10pm around Pok Wai South Road, Pok Wai West Road, Yau Pok Road and Kam Pok Road.

The AFCD said all captured dogs will be sent to its animal management centre for detention and observation. If microchips are found, the department will contact the owners to assist the investigation.

Earlier joint operations around Pok Wai South Road, Pok Wai West Road and Kam Pok Road caught five mongrel dogs, three of which had microchips. With the three caught on Wednesday, a total of eight dogs have been captured.

The AFCD reminded the public to remain calm and keep a safe distance when encountering unowned dogs, and to call 1823 to report sightings. In emergencies, the public should call police.

dog attack Yuen Long AFCD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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