Rolex-wearing staff at Australia Dairy Company spark online buzz

Staff members at Jordan’s iconic Australia Dairy Company have sparked widespread online discussion after a watch influencer posted a video showing nearly all of them wearing luxury Rolex watches while serving customers.
The clip shows almost every waiter in white uniforms wearing highly coveted luxury models, including a Submariner, a GMT-Master II, and an all-gold Daytona.
The influencer joked that the staff were wearing US$20,000 (HK$156,000) watches while serving US$5 (HK$39) meals, describing it as an unexpected display of wealth.
Waiters wear luxury Rolex watches worth more than the menu at Jordan eatery. (Photo: Rolex)
The video quickly went viral, prompting netizens to label Rolex watches part of the restaurant’s official uniform. Some social media users recalled asking long-serving staff members about the luxury timepieces, who revealed that the owner gifted them the watches to reward their years of loyalty.
Netizens praised the restaurant as a fair employer, noting that staff receive substantial seasonal bonuses and that even the lowest-paid employees earn at least HK$550,000 annually.
Others commented that local service workers in Hong Kong often possess hidden wealth, citing bus drivers who own multiple properties.