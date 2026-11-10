Rolex-wearing staff at Australia Dairy Company spark online buzz

Staff members at Jordan’s iconic Australia Dairy Company have sparked widespread online discussion after a watch influencer posted a video showing nearly all of them wearing luxury Rolex watches while serving customers.

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The clip shows almost every waiter in white uniforms wearing highly coveted luxury models, including a Submariner, a GMT-Master II, and an all-gold Daytona.

The influencer joked that the staff were wearing US$20,000 (HK$156,000) watches while serving US$5 (HK$39) meals, describing it as an unexpected display of wealth.

Waiters wear luxury Rolex watches worth more than the menu at Jordan eatery. (Photo: Rolex)

The video quickly went viral, prompting netizens to label Rolex watches part of the restaurant’s official uniform. Some social media users recalled asking long-serving staff members about the luxury timepieces, who revealed that the owner gifted them the watches to reward their years of loyalty.

Netizens praised the restaurant as a fair employer, noting that staff receive substantial seasonal bonuses and that even the lowest-paid employees earn at least HK$550,000 annually.

Others commented that local service workers in Hong Kong often possess hidden wealth, citing bus drivers who own multiple properties.