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NEWS

AFCD catches 3 dogs overnight after woman dies in suspected Yuen Long dog attack

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department captured three adult mongrel dogs during a joint overnight operation in Yuen Long after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack early on Sunday.

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The woman was cycling home near the San Tin sewage pumping station on Pok Oi South Road when she was reportedly chased by several dogs and later found unconscious beside her bicycle. She was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. A forensic examination found animal bite marks on her body.

The operation took place late on Sunday night, with police cordoning off Pok Wai South Road. About 30 officers and AFCD staff, including three AFCD personnel carrying ropes and tranquilliser guns, searched the area. The three captured dogs were sent to the AFCD's animal management centre for examination and observation.

Dr Jackie Yip Yin, Assistant Director (Inspection and Quarantine) of the AFCD, said the department would investigate whether the dogs have microchips and contact their owners if so. He said it was not yet confirmed whether the three dogs were involved in the fatal incident.

Superintendent Wilson Wong Ka-keung, Yuen Long district commander, said police deployed criminal investigation officers, uniformed officers, a drone team, the New Territories North rapid response unit and the emergency unit. Drones were used to patrol remote paths, bushes and drainage facilities, transmitting live aerial footage to ground commanders to reduce officers' exposure to high-risk areas.

Wong said police would continue to assist the AFCD in patrolling rural roads, including Pok Wai South Road, based on risk assessments. The Yuen Long district crime investigation team is continuing to investigate the case.

dog attack Yuen Long AFCD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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